Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $299.27 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.61 and its 200-day moving average is $218.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.