NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

NTST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:NTST opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 108.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $44,870,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $44,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 190.2% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,931,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,846 shares during the period.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.