New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

New Vista Acquisition Price Performance

NVSA opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. New Vista Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Vista Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $116,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in New Vista Acquisition by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Vista Acquisition Company Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

