NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $260.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $254.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NICE. Barclays lowered their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $195.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NICE by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

