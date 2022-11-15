Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 241.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

