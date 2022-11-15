O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $13.00 at Barclays

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OI. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.86.
Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
