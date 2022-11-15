Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

OSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.87.

OSH stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $40.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,551. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,551. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,358,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,048,496 shares of company stock valued at $199,409,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

