ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $8.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in ObsEva by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.46.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

