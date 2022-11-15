OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) PT Lowered to $1.40 at Needham & Company LLC

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $2.10 to $1.40 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCX. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.70.
OncoCyte Trading Down 12.8 %
OCX opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.64. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.