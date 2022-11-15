OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) PT Lowered to $1.40 at Needham & Company LLC

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $2.10 to $1.40 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCX. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.70.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Trading Down 12.8 %

OCX opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.64. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

OncoCyte Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 15.6% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 345,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.