OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

StockNews.com cut shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

OneSpan Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of OneSpan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 33,670 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 74,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.