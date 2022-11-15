OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

OneSpan Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of OneSpan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 33,670 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 74,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

