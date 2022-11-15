Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Given New €9.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €9.10 ($9.38) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ontex Group from €7.80 ($8.04) to €6.50 ($6.70) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

Ontex Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ONXXF opened at $5.66 on Monday. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.