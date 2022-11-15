Oppenheimer Comments on Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.57) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.65). The consensus estimate for Frequency Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $80.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 332,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 204,263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 166,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.