Oppenheimer Cuts Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target to $8.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compugen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.40.
Compugen Trading Down 9.3 %
CGEN opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.42. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $6.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compugen (CGEN)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.