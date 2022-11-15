Oppenheimer Cuts Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target to $8.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compugen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.40.

CGEN opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.42. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

