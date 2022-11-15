Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $1.18 on Monday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
