Oppenheimer Weighs in on Vacasa, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vacasa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vacasa’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Vacasa stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $838.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vacasa by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vacasa by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,844,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,660,120.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748 in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

