Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.58 on Friday. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

