Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners raised Ørsted A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ørsted A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $705.40.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

