Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Oscar Health Trading Down 4.1 %

OSCR opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

About Oscar Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.