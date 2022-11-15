Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.
Oscar Health Trading Down 4.1 %
OSCR opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $12.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health
In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
