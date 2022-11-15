Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $16.41 per share.
Ovintiv Trading Down 2.8 %
Ovintiv stock opened at C$74.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$68.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.44. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$38.24 and a one year high of C$79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$18.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
