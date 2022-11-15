Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 7,522.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,650 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Oxford Industries worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Price Performance

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXM opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.81. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

