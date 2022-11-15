Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.