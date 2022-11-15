Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PASG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.86.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

