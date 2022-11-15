Patrick M. Lavelle Acquires 1,607 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $16,166.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,464.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
VOXX International Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on VOXX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VOXX International Company Profile
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VOXX International (VOXX)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.