Patrick M. Lavelle Acquires 1,607 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $16,166.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,464.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VOXX International Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VOXX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VOXX International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in VOXX International by 593.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its position in VOXX International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after buying an additional 303,411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.