PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $17,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 118.8% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 99.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on PDF Solutions from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

