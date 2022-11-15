Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $177.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 83,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

