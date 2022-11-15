PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Position Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PMT opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -127.89%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector purchased 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

