Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 223,943 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $499,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

