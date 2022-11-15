Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
PHAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.
Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.39.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
