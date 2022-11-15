Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 101,142 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,142 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.68% of Toll Brothers worth $34,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 90.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

TOL opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

