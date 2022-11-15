Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $29,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,191,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1,571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 59,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

