Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.13% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $28,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LH opened at $245.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.38 and a 200 day moving average of $234.88.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

