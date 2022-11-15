Pictet Asset Management SA Has $29.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.96% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $29,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

