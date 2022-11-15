Pictet Asset Management SA Has $30.28 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $30,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of O opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

