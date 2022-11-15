Pictet Asset Management SA Has $31.23 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

