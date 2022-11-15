Pictet Asset Management SA Has $35.06 Million Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 920,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,250 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in H World Group were worth $35,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in H World Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in H World Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

