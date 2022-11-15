Pictet Asset Management SA Has $38.17 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,191 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $38,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.
Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $173.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
