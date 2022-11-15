Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,137 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.33% of Bruker worth $30,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 65.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,011,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,392,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 270,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

