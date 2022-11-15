Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $28,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,519,000 after buying an additional 128,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

