Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,169 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $28,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Price Performance

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $49.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.