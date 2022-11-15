Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 94,647 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

