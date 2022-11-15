Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,850 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.