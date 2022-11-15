Pictet Asset Management SA Takes $36.27 Million Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,948,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,272,000. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 3.14% of BELLUS Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. BELLUS Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

