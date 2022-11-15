Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $99,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 26,662 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,826 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $255.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.91. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

