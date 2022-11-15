PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419,741 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of PJT Partners worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PJT Partners by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

NYSE PJT opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $84.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.77%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

