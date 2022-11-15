Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

PAZRF opened at $2.92 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

