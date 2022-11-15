Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance
PAZRF opened at $2.92 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
