PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Short Interest Update

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 315,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. State Street Corp increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 49,093 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 172.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 29,121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 25.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PolyMet Mining in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

PolyMet Mining Trading Up 0.6 %

About PolyMet Mining

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.67. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.