PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
Shares of PLM opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.67. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.
About PolyMet Mining
See Also
