Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Head-To-Head Review

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Equity Residential and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 1 11 6 0 2.28 Postal Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Equity Residential presently has a consensus price target of $78.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.23%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Equity Residential’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 42.71% 10.31% 5.53% Postal Realty Trust 6.52% 1.20% 0.75%

Dividends

This table compares Equity Residential and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Equity Residential pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 671.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and Postal Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.46 billion 9.44 $1.33 billion $3.04 20.25 Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 7.28 $2.06 million $0.14 110.51

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Equity Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Postal Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

