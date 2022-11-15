Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,253 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Primo Water worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Primo Water by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Primo Water by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRMW stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -156.32 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -311.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

