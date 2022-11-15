Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $90,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 370.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 76,956 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 25.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of SWX opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

