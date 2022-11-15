Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 611,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.03% of Portland General Electric worth $87,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

